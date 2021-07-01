Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an equal weight rating on the healthcare company’s stock.

SCR has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Score Media and Gaming from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of Score Media and Gaming in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock.

SCR opened at $19.95 on Wednesday. Score Media and Gaming has a 12 month low of $12.95 and a 12 month high of $43.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.05. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Score Media and Gaming (NYSE:SCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The healthcare company reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.36 million during the quarter. Score Media and Gaming had a negative net margin of 280.86% and a negative return on equity of 196.18%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Score Media and Gaming will post -0.94 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SCR. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $312,000. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $200,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $291,000. Finally, Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of Score Media and Gaming during the 1st quarter worth about $867,000.

About Score Media and Gaming

Score Media and Gaming Inc operates as a sports media company in North America. It offers theScore, a mobile sports application that delivers customizable news, scores, stats, and notifications for various leagues and sports; and theScore esports, which produces and shares original video content pieces across its web and social platforms, including features and documentaries on high-profile teams, games, and players from across the esports scene, as well as highlights and interviews.

