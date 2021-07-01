Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) Price Target Cut to $55.00 by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) had its price target trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. They issued a peer perform rating for the company. BTIG Research raised Toll Brothers from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. Argus upped their price target on Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued an overweight rating and a $75.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $61.35.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TOL opened at $57.81 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 5.42, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.39. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 1.56. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $31.03 and a 52-week high of $68.88.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 7.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. Analysts predict that Toll Brothers will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.18%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.00%.

In other news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $36,096.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,587.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.31, for a total value of $603,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 247,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,922,201.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,600 shares of company stock worth $1,902,316. 10.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TOL. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.98% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers Company Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

Read More: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.