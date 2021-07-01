Markel (NYSE:MKL) Downgraded to Strong Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Markel (NYSE:MKL) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $1,017.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Markel Corporation have underperformed the industry in the past year. Escalating expenses continue to put strain on margin expansion. Also, exposure to catastrophe loss induces underwriting volatility. High debt level raises financial risk for the company. Nevertheless, Markel strives to grow via acquisitions and organic initiatives as these not only diversify and strengthen its portfolio but also expand its international footprint. Solid performance at Insurance and Reinsurance segments of Markel should drive premiums. Markel stands to benefit from its niche focus and effective management of insurance risk. The company is banking on the strength of its underwriting, investment and Markel Ventures operations, which position it well for long-term growth. It boasts a sturdy capital position, which enables it to deploy capital effectively.”

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Markel has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,098.40.

MKL opened at $1,186.71 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.69. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,202.23. Markel has a 12-month low of $881.00 and a 12-month high of $1,268.96.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $10.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.37 by ($1.25). The business had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.45 billion. Markel had a return on equity of 5.69% and a net margin of 22.62%. As a group, research analysts predict that Markel will post 56.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Markel news, Director Steven A. Markel sold 437 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,197.29, for a total transaction of $523,215.73. Following the transaction, the director now owns 84,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,545,756.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 1,500 shares of Markel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,199.36, for a total transaction of $1,799,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,965,854.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $4,802,524 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 3.7% in the first quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 287,375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $327,498,000 after buying an additional 10,298 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 4.0% in the first quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 224,480 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $255,822,000 after buying an additional 8,617 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 9.0% in the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 215,341 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $245,407,000 after buying an additional 17,864 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 168,537 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $174,149,000 after buying an additional 23,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Markel by 6.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 155,264 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,679,000 after buying an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Markel Corporation, a diverse financial holding company, markets and underwrites specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. Its Insurance segment offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

