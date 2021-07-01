Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Mizuho

Mizuho restated their buy rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $185.00 price target on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Truist lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $149.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.59.

NYSE:FIS opened at $141.67 on Wednesday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 1-year low of $120.17 and a 1-year high of $156.73. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -372.81, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 1.82% and a positive return on equity of 7.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.28 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 6.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.10%. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other news, EVP Marc M. Mayo sold 27,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $4,111,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,683,350. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 17,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.95, for a total transaction of $2,580,110.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,725,784.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,416,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957,633 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $762,213,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,042,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,614,703,000 after buying an additional 3,971,473 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 11,835,412 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,674,237,000 after buying an additional 2,948,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $396,075,000. 88.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

