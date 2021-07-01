$0.82 EPS Expected for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Cisco Systems’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.81 to $0.84. Cisco Systems reported earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cisco Systems will report full year earnings of $3.20 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.19 to $3.22. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.32 to $3.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cisco Systems.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 20.92%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.57 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

CSCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.85.

NASDAQ:CSCO opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $223.35 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.78. Cisco Systems has a twelve month low of $35.28 and a twelve month high of $55.35.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.68%.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 7,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.11, for a total transaction of $402,786.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Maria Martinez sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.50, for a total value of $642,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 76,864 shares of company stock valued at $4,186,457 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSCO. Peloton Wealth Strategists boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 37.7% during the 1st quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 26,554 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 7,277 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in Cisco Systems by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 29,334 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Coe Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cisco Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Verity & Verity LLC raised its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Verity & Verity LLC now owns 309,417 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $16,111,000 after acquiring an additional 18,853 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 94,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 6,054 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Cisco Systems Company Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Recommended Story: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cisco Systems (CSCO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.