Comparing AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) & Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI)

AIT Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:AITB) and Inari Medical (NASDAQ:NARI) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

48.8% of Inari Medical shares are held by institutional investors. 23.2% of Inari Medical shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares AIT Therapeutics and Inari Medical’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -$18.04 million ($3.01) -2.15 Inari Medical $139.67 million 33.18 $13.79 million $0.27 345.48

Inari Medical has higher revenue and earnings than AIT Therapeutics. AIT Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inari Medical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for AIT Therapeutics and Inari Medical, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AIT Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Inari Medical 0 0 5 0 3.00

Inari Medical has a consensus target price of $129.40, indicating a potential upside of 38.72%. Given Inari Medical’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inari Medical is more favorable than AIT Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares AIT Therapeutics and Inari Medical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AIT Therapeutics N/A N/A -100.76% Inari Medical 10.08% 8.69% 7.80%

Summary

Inari Medical beats AIT Therapeutics on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

AIT Therapeutics Company Profile

AIT Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company, develops nitric oxide (NO) delivery systems to treat respiratory and other diseases. Its NO delivery systems are used for the treatment of pulmonary hypertension of the newborn, bronchiolitis, and nontuberculous mycobacteria. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Garden City, New York.

Inari Medical Company Profile

Inari Medical, Inc., a commercial-stage medical device company, focuses on developing products to treat and transform the lives of patients suffering from venous diseases in the United States. It offers ClotTriever for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a thrombectomy system for treatment of pulmonary embolism. The company was formerly known as Inceptus Newco1 Inc. and changed its name to Inari Medical, Inc. in September 2013. Inari Medical, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

