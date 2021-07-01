Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Dorman Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:DORM) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 471,257 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 31,469 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.47% of Dorman Products worth $48,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Dorman Products by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 30,561 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,653,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its position in Dorman Products by 0.8% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 12,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,303,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Dorman Products by 0.9% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,784 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 556 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Dorman Products by 213.3% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. 76.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DORM opened at $103.67 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.64 and a beta of 0.78. Dorman Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.41 and a 12-month high of $113.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.65.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.04. The firm had revenue of $288.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.67 million. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 10.40%. Dorman Products’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Analysts forecast that Dorman Products, Inc. will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dorman Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc supplies replacement parts and fasteners for passenger cars, light trucks, and heavy-duty trucks in the automotive aftermarket industry in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, the Middle East, and Australia. It offers original equipment dealer products, such as intake and exhaust manifolds, window regulators, radiator fan assemblies, tire pressure monitor sensors, exhaust gas recirculation coolers, and complex electronics modules; fluid reservoirs, variable valve timing components, complex electronics, and integrated door lock actuators; and oil drain plugs, and wheel bolts and lug nuts.

