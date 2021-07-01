Geode Capital Management LLC Raises Position in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB) by 1.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,835,209 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 67,553 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $48,707,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,262,288 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $447,832,000 after acquiring an additional 2,912,485 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of F.N.B. by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,177,168 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,183,000 after purchasing an additional 364,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of F.N.B. by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 16,369,883 shares of the bank’s stock worth $155,514,000 after purchasing an additional 176,526 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth $42,468,000. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of F.N.B. by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 4,361,000 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,432,000 after purchasing an additional 252,000 shares during the period. 74.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FNB opened at $12.33 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 12.33 and a beta of 1.35. F.N.B. Co. has a 1 year low of $6.37 and a 1 year high of $13.82. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 18th. The bank reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 7.44% and a net margin of 23.97%. The business had revenue of $305.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.37 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. F.N.B.’s payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on FNB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of F.N.B. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on F.N.B. in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.00.

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

