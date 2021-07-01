Geode Capital Management LLC Acquires 27,318 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,300,534 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,318 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.82% of Nordstrom worth $49,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JWN. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Nordstrom by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 322,343 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,060,000 after acquiring an additional 7,602 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $268,000. Keybank National Association OH increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 14,019 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Nordstrom by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 297,938 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,299,000 after purchasing an additional 20,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the 4th quarter worth $591,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nordstrom stock opened at $36.57 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.25, a P/E/G ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.72 and a 52 week high of $46.45.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Nordstrom had a negative return on equity of 128.87% and a negative net margin of 2.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 44.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($2.23) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on JWN. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a research note on Friday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nordstrom currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

In other Nordstrom news, CAO Michael W. Maher sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.40, for a total value of $230,400.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,464,921.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Scott A. Meden sold 7,000 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $280,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 62,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,599 shares of company stock worth $1,521,614. Company insiders own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

