Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) Short Interest Update

Ascendant Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:ASDRF) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,000 shares, a drop of 50.2% from the May 31st total of 22,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Shares of Ascendant Resources stock opened at $0.20 on Thursday. Ascendant Resources has a twelve month low of $0.06 and a twelve month high of $0.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.22.

About Ascendant Resources

Ascendant Resources Inc, a mining company, explores for and develops mineral properties. The company explores for zinc, copper, lead, tin, silver, gold, and other metals. It holds interest in the Lagoa Salgada volcanogenic massive sulphide project, which covers an area of 10,700 hectares located on the Iberian Pyrite Belt in Portugal.

