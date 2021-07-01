Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) Given “Buy” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $95.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $98.00 to $93.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Chegg from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Chegg in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Chegg from $124.00 to $115.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, FBN Securities began coverage on shares of Chegg in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $102.83.

CHGG stock opened at $83.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -159.82, a PEG ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.84. Chegg has a one year low of $62.84 and a one year high of $115.21. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 7.71 and a quick ratio of 7.71.

Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $198.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.59 million. Chegg had a positive return on equity of 14.04% and a negative net margin of 9.24%. The company’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chegg will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider John Paul Fillmore sold 19,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.79, for a total transaction of $1,789,834.06. Following the sale, the insider now owns 138,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,542,275.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathan J. Schultz sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.26, for a total transaction of $2,857,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 257,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,493,918.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,714 shares of company stock worth $7,418,134. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its stake in Chegg by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 17,930,195 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,535,900,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,355 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Chegg by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 8,098,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,724,000 after acquiring an additional 626,312 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Chegg by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,357,627 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $373,274,000 after acquiring an additional 2,274,655 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Chegg by 147.2% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,594,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,224,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,901 shares during the period. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Chegg by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,482,353 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,638,000 after acquiring an additional 59,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.16% of the company’s stock.

Chegg, Inc operates direct-to-student learning platform that supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them to learn their course materials, succeed in their classes, and save money on required materials. The company offers Chegg Services, which include subscription services; and required materials that comprise its print textbooks and eTextbooks.

