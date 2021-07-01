AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Lowered to “Underweight” at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley cut shares of AppLovin (NYSE:APP) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has $68.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued an outperform rating and a $95.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $75.67.

Get AppLovin alerts:

APP stock opened at $75.17 on Wednesday. AppLovin has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $90.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $69.76.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $603.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $557.25 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that AppLovin will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Herald Y. Chen purchased 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $58.41 per share, with a total value of $876,150.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.90, for a total transaction of $194,750,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 32,085 shares of company stock valued at $1,892,290.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

Read More: What is Cost of Debt?

Receive News & Ratings for AppLovin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AppLovin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.