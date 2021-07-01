Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $504.00 target price on the life sciences company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Illumina has outperformed its industry in the past six months. Sequential growth in segmental revenues in the first quarter of 2021 across most geographies and strong microarrays revenues are encouraging. Robust adoption of NovaSeq 6000 v1.5 reagents, medical device registration receipt in Russia for NextSeq 550Dx and its associated reagent kits are praiseworthy. New TSO 500 partnership with Kartos Therapeutics augurs well for the stock. Solid long-term growth potential in the oncology space and worldwide expansion to drive growth also buoy optimism. A strong capital structure is an added plus. Notably, the company exited the first quarter with better-than-expected results. Yet, pandemic-led lower sequencing revenues remain a concern. Contraction in both margins does not bode well either. Tough funding climate and stiff competition are other issues.”

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on Illumina from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Illumina from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays began coverage on Illumina in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. They issued an underweight rating and a $325.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities cut Illumina from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $390.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $381.32.

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN opened at $473.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $69.09 billion, a PE ratio of 110.56 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 4.45, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Illumina has a 52-week low of $260.42 and a 52-week high of $555.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $417.78.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The life sciences company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.53. Illumina had a return on equity of 14.81% and a net margin of 18.14%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Illumina will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 314 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $461.01, for a total value of $144,757.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 300 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $381.88, for a total value of $114,564.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 43,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,742,764.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,728 shares of company stock valued at $7,532,630. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ILMN. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Illumina in the first quarter valued at $31,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 90.5% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Illumina by 165.6% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 85 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

