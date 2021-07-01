Berenberg Bank Begins Coverage on Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD)

Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $61.00 price target on the software maker’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on CSOD. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $63.00 to $50.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $57.00.

NASDAQ:CSOD opened at $51.58 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $46.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.63. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 52 week low of $32.99 and a 52 week high of $55.50. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.29.

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $209.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $204.22 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 59.68%. Cornerstone OnDemand’s revenue was up 39.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cornerstone OnDemand will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Jeff Lautenbach sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $295,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 122,117 shares in the company, valued at $5,006,797. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Philip Seth Saunders sold 31,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.87, for a total transaction of $1,332,828.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 168,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,234,012.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 55,890 shares of company stock valued at $2,536,548. 7.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth about $45,000. Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the first quarter worth about $105,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Cornerstone OnDemand during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Cornerstone OnDemand by 180.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $195,000 after buying an additional 2,887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.86% of the company’s stock.

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and people development solutions as software-as-a-service worldwide. Its enterprise people development solutions comprise learning solutions, which provide learning management software to scale with the organization and support compliance, knowledge sharing, and employee-driven development training to close skills gaps; content solution, which provides learning content from its own studios and various quality partners; performance solutions, which provide tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, compensation management, and succession planning; careers solution, which helps employees understand how to get from their current position to future strategic roles with continuous feedback, goal setting, development plans, career exploration, and engagement survey tools; recruiting solutions, which help organizations to attract, hire, and onboard the right employees; and HR solution, which provides an aggregated view of employee data with workforce planning, self-service management, and compliance reporting capabilities.

