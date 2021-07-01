Prudential Financial Inc. Raises Position in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK)

Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,093 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 382 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.11% of Patrick Industries worth $2,218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 76.5% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 177,857 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,157,000 after buying an additional 77,108 shares in the last quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 2.0% in the first quarter. R.P. Boggs & Co. now owns 118,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,101,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. 1ST Source Bank raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 14.9% in the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 89,392 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,598,000 after buying an additional 11,565 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 15.0% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 44,640 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,793,000 after buying an additional 5,815 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 73,329 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,012,000 after buying an additional 19,358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Patrick Industries news, Chairman Todd M. Cleveland sold 9,325 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.15, for a total transaction of $812,673.75. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 316,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,622,715.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andy L. Nemeth sold 5,000 shares of Patrick Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.30, for a total value of $481,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 266,984 shares in the company, valued at $25,710,559.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $3,470,763 over the last three months. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PATK. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Patrick Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Patrick Industries from $88.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK opened at $73.00 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.04. Patrick Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.74 and a 12-month high of $98.83. The company has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 13.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 2.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The construction company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.72. The firm had revenue of $850.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $729.35 million. Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 4.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Patrick Industries, Inc. will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. Patrick Industries’s payout ratio is presently 26.67%.

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes components, building products, and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, wall, countertop, and cabinet product; cabinet door, fiberglass bath fixture, and tile system; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication aluminum product; RV painting; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panel; fiberglass and plastic component; softwoods lumber; custom cabinet; polymer-based flooring product; marine hardware; air handling; and electrical system and component, including instrument and dash panel, and other product.

