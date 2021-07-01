Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) Shares Purchased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 119,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 946 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Dynex Capital were worth $2,264,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DX. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dynex Capital by 234.4% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,726,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,782,000 after acquiring an additional 3,313,061 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 17.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,541,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,107,000 after purchasing an additional 383,852 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 357.7% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 216,945 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,862,000 after purchasing an additional 169,545 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Dynex Capital in the first quarter worth about $2,309,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Dynex Capital by 235.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 160,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,849,000 after acquiring an additional 112,276 shares in the last quarter. 48.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dynex Capital alerts:

Shares of Dynex Capital stock opened at $18.66 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.65. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.31 and a 52 week high of $20.51. The company has a market capitalization of $596.84 million, a PE ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24.

Dynex Capital (NYSE:DX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Dynex Capital had a net margin of 558.48% and a return on equity of 12.73%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Monday, June 21st will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 18th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.41%.

Dynex Capital Company Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

Recommended Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX).

Receive News & Ratings for Dynex Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynex Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.