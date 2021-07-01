Prudential Financial Inc. Increases Stock Position in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF)

Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) by 0.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,678 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 424 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.12% of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royce & Associates LP boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 88.1% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 822,790 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,818,000 after buying an additional 385,340 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,169,288 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $152,236,000 after buying an additional 415,206 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 167.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 211,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,218,000 after buying an additional 132,302 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida by 0.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 83,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,029,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBCF opened at $34.15 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $36.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91 and a beta of 1.35. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida has a fifty-two week low of $17.00 and a fifty-two week high of $40.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida (NASDAQ:SBCF) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $84.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.36 million. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida had a net margin of 31.84% and a return on equity of 10.78%. On average, research analysts predict that Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida’s payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, June 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th.

About Seacoast Banking Co. of Florida

Seacoast Banking Corporation of Florida operates as the bank holding company for Seacoast National Bank that provides financial services to retail and commercial customers in Florida. The company offers commercial and retail banking, wealth management, and mortgage services; and brokerage and annuity services.

