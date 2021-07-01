Prudential Financial Inc. Has $2.34 Million Stake in Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in shares of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ:INSM) by 18.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,648 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 15,868 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned 0.07% of Insmed worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Insmed by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,652,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $321,325,000 after acquiring an additional 153,054 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG lifted its position in Insmed by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 2,477,166 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $84,372,000 after acquiring an additional 860,166 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in Insmed by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,294,304 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,144,000 after acquiring an additional 289,765 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its position in Insmed by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,048,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,196,000 after acquiring an additional 984,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. lifted its position in Insmed by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 848,293 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,893,000 after acquiring an additional 33,882 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ INSM opened at $28.46 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.95 billion, a PE ratio of -9.01 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62. Insmed Incorporated has a twelve month low of $23.95 and a twelve month high of $45.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 5.52 and a current ratio of 6.16.

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $40.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $41.64 million. Insmed had a negative net margin of 190.36% and a negative return on equity of 103.03%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Insmed Incorporated will post -3.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on INSM. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Insmed from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Insmed from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Insmed presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.29.

Insmed Profile

Insmed Incorporated is a global biopharmaceutical company on a mission to transform the lives of patients with serious and rare diseases. Insmed’s first commercial product is ARIKAYCE® (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension), which is approved in the United States for the treatment of Mycobacterium avium complex (MAC) lung disease as part of a combination antibacterial drug regimen for adult patients with limited or no alternative treatment options.

