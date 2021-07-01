Prudential Financial Inc. Sells 170,459 Shares of Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU)

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) by 84.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 30,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 170,459 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Malibu Boats were worth $2,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 0.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 292,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,958 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 38.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth approximately $631,000. Polen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 24.3% in the first quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 89,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 17,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Malibu Boats in the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Malibu Boats alerts:

Shares of Malibu Boats stock opened at $73.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $78.61. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.37 and a 12 month high of $93.00.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $273.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $255.13 million. Malibu Boats had a return on equity of 31.29% and a net margin of 10.71%. Malibu Boats’s quarterly revenue was up 49.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 5.63 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MBUU. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Malibu Boats from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Malibu Boats from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Malibu Boats Company Profile

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Cobalt, and Pursuit. The company offers performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Cobalt, and Pursuit brands.

Further Reading: Recession

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MBUU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU).

Receive News & Ratings for Malibu Boats Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Malibu Boats and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.