Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 54,760 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH) by 43.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 181,424 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,760 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.14% of Community Health Systems worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CYH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,910,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,216,000 after purchasing an additional 708,666 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 133,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $987,000 after acquiring an additional 78,375 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 171,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Community Health Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after acquiring an additional 8,573 shares during the period. 82.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director John A. Fry sold 31,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.55, for a total value of $489,825.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 106,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,658,096.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director William Norris Jennings sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total transaction of $465,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,112 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,907.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $9.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $4.10 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.20.

Shares of NYSE:CYH opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.94. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.90 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.22.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 3.64% and a negative return on equity of 15.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.59) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

