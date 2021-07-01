Prudential Financial Inc. Purchases 7,779 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 106.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,103 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,779 shares during the quarter. Prudential Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $2,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VBR. Webster Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 74.0% during the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period.

VBR stock opened at $173.66 on Thursday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1-year low of $101.45 and a 1-year high of $180.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $174.72.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

