Allianz Asset Management GmbH Has $440,000 Stock Holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH trimmed its position in shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $440,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its stake in Bandwidth by 2.7% during the first quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $503,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its stake in Bandwidth by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 5,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Bandwidth during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bandwidth by 3.3% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Bandwidth by 191.3% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total transaction of $109,672.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Rebecca Bottorff sold 3,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.15, for a total value of $470,398.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,359.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,545 shares of company stock worth $1,149,385. Company insiders own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BAND opened at $137.92 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -69.66 and a beta of 0.46. Bandwidth Inc. has a one year low of $107.01 and a one year high of $198.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.98 and a current ratio of 4.98.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 2.94% and a negative net margin of 12.43%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bandwidth Inc. will post -0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Bandwidth from $140.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bandwidth in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $173.33.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

