Allianz Asset Management GmbH Takes $517,000 Position in Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Accolade, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACCD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $517,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 151.5% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 126,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,517,000 after buying an additional 76,403 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Accolade by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 115,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,021,000 after buying an additional 33,280 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,753,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Accolade during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,151,000. Institutional investors own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Accolade stock opened at $54.31 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.04. The stock has a market cap of $3.59 billion and a PE ratio of -18.86. Accolade, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.68 and a fifty-two week high of $65.25.

Accolade (NASDAQ:ACCD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $59.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.38 million. Accolade had a negative net margin of 29.73% and a negative return on equity of 27.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Accolade, Inc. will post -1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACCD. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Accolade from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Accolade from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Accolade in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.23.

Accolade, Inc develops and provides technology-enabled solutions that help people to understand, navigate, and utilize the healthcare system and their workplace benefits in the United States. The company offers a platform with cloud-based technology and multimodal support from a team of health assistants and clinicians, including nurses, physician medical directors, and behavioral health specialists.

