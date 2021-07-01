10,180 Shares in SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) Purchased by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF (NYSEARCA:KBE) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of KBE. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 50.9% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 6,392,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $331,654,000 after acquiring an additional 2,156,850 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 51.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,395,849 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $183,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,484,128 shares during the period. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Bank ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,040,000. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 147.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 874,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,343,000 after acquiring an additional 520,448 shares during the period. Finally, Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Bank ETF by 40.3% in the 1st quarter. Mivtachim The Workers Social Insurance Fund Ltd. Under Special Management now owns 1,115,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $57,888,000 after purchasing an additional 320,240 shares during the period.

KBE stock opened at $51.32 on Thursday. SPDR S&P Bank ETF has a 1-year low of $27.79 and a 1-year high of $56.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $53.69.

SPDR KBW Bank ETF, formerly The SPDR S&P Bank ETF (the Fund), seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Banks Select Industry Index. The S&P Banks Select Industry Index is a float adjusted modified-market, capitalization-weighted index that seeks to reflect the performance of publicly traded companies that do business as banks or thrifts.

