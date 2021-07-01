Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Director David A. Socks Sells 26,040 Shares

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAT) Director David A. Socks sold 26,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.07, for a total value of $887,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of PHAT stock opened at $33.85 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.94. Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.10 and a 12-month high of $50.78.

Phathom Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.11) by $0.15. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Luminus Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $4,216,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at $208,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 15.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 187,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,212,000 after acquiring an additional 24,411 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 63,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Phathom Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $623,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. 77.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Phathom Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.00.

About Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for gastrointestinal diseases. The company has the rights in the United States, Europe, and Canada to vonoprazan, a potassium-competitive acid blocker (P-CAB) that blocks acid secretion in the stomach.

