Insider Selling: Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Director Mike C. Smith sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.29, for a total value of $1,245,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,605.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NASDAQ SFIX opened at $60.30 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $52.07. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.60 and a 12 month high of $113.76. The company has a market cap of $6.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.60 and a beta of 2.02.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.09. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 17.68% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,666,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,698,000 after purchasing an additional 454,401 shares in the last quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. Working Capital Advisors UK Ltd. now owns 4,802,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,922,000 after purchasing an additional 705,847 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,524,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,133,000 after purchasing an additional 172,531 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,891,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,771,000 after purchasing an additional 783,345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,666,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,571,000 after purchasing an additional 801,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SFIX shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Stitch Fix to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $60.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. TheStreet upgraded Stitch Fix from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Stitch Fix has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.30.

About Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

