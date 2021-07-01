Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,497 Shares of VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) by 9.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,497 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VICI. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in VICI Properties by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,012,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,384,128,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504,409 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 21,448,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 38.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,082,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890,983 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,284,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,921,000 after purchasing an additional 1,386,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of VICI Properties by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,743,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,396,000 after purchasing an additional 270,007 shares in the last quarter.

VICI Properties stock opened at $31.02 on Thursday. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.32 and a 52 week high of $33.35. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 6.85 and a current ratio of 6.85. The company has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 13.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.07.

VICI Properties (NYSE:VICI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. VICI Properties had a net margin of 88.15% and a return on equity of 12.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that VICI Properties Inc. will post 1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.26%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.49%.

VICI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Sunday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of VICI Properties from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.37.

About VICI Properties

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

