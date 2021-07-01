Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH decreased its position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO) by 99.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,940 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 925,783 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 138.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 47,102 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after acquiring an additional 27,372 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 5,304 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 34.6% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 486 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Atmos Energy by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,963 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,646 shares during the last quarter. 82.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price objective on Atmos Energy from $99.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Atmos Energy from $121.00 to $114.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.25.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $96.11 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $100.27. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $84.59 and a 12 month high of $107.02.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 21.79%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. Analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 7th. Investors of record on Monday, May 24th were issued a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is currently 52.97%.

Atmos Energy Profile

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates in two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

