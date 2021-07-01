American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH reduced its position in American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. (NYSE:AEO) by 91.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,639 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after selling 166,880 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in American Eagle Outfitters were worth $428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in American Eagle Outfitters by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,554,049 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $542,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 6.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,823 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $70,843,000 after buying an additional 141,055 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 80.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,152,703 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $47,726,000 after buying an additional 960,273 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters during the fourth quarter worth about $41,527,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of American Eagle Outfitters by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,832,129 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,770,000 after buying an additional 1,072,234 shares in the last quarter.

In other news, insider Charles F. Kessler sold 164,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $5,681,080.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 208,115 shares in the company, valued at $7,169,561.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas R. Ketteler sold 950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.52, for a total value of $32,794.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,069.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 288,861 shares of company stock valued at $10,153,773 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE AEO opened at $37.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.01. American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.25 and a twelve month high of $38.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 1.47.

American Eagle Outfitters (NYSE:AEO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 25th. The apparel retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.03. American Eagle Outfitters had a return on equity of 21.66% and a net margin of 3.38%. Equities analysts predict that American Eagle Outfitters, Inc. will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a boost from American Eagle Outfitters’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. American Eagle Outfitters’s dividend payout ratio is 275.00%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on AEO shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Cowen boosted their price objective on American Eagle Outfitters from $31.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on American Eagle Outfitters in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on American Eagle Outfitters from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Eagle Outfitters from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. American Eagle Outfitters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.19.

American Eagle Outfitters, Inc operates as a specialty retailer that provides clothing, accessories, and personal care products under the American Eagle and Aerie brands. The company provides jeans, and specialty apparel and accessories for women and men; and intimates, apparel, activewear, and swim collections, as well as personal care products for women.

