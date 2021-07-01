Baird Financial Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 81,000 Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF)

Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI (NYSE:IPOF) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 81,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $868,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. owned 0.06% of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IPOF. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter valued at $176,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Exos Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 1st quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.65% of the company’s stock.

IPOF opened at $10.20 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.21. Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI has a 1 year low of $9.88 and a 1 year high of $17.81.

Social Capital Hedosophia Holdings Corp. VI intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industries. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

