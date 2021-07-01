Baird Financial Group Inc. Sells 327 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Baird Financial Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,422 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SPR. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 56,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,201,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% in the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $860,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPR opened at $47.19 on Thursday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.26 and a twelve month high of $53.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.58 and a beta of 2.11. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.30.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The aerospace company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.86) by ($0.36). The company had revenue of $901.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $883.40 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 64.00% and a negative net margin of 27.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.79) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.6 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 11th. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is -0.70%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.06.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

