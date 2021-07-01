Allianz Asset Management GmbH Sells 6,340 Shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC)

Allianz Asset Management GmbH cut its holdings in shares of Regal Beloit Co. (NYSE:RBC) by 69.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,822 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 6,340 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in Regal Beloit were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.4% during the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 410,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,514,000 after acquiring an additional 13,581 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Regal Beloit by 3.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 537,889 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $76,746,000 after acquiring an additional 17,963 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in Regal Beloit by 304.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 35,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,020,000 after purchasing an additional 26,497 shares in the last quarter. Bluestein R H & Co. bought a new stake in Regal Beloit in the 1st quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its position in Regal Beloit by 66.1% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 175,488 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,039,000 after purchasing an additional 69,840 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on RBC shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Regal Beloit from $167.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.00.

Regal Beloit stock opened at $133.51 on Thursday. Regal Beloit Co. has a twelve month low of $84.59 and a twelve month high of $159.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $140.25. The company has a market cap of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Regal Beloit (NYSE:RBC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.30. Regal Beloit had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The firm had revenue of $814.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $782.03 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Regal Beloit Co. will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This is an increase from Regal Beloit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. Regal Beloit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

In related news, insider Scott Douglas Brown sold 5,084 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $709,268.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $742,193.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider John C. Kunze sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.37, for a total transaction of $439,110.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,433 shares in the company, valued at $648,858.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Regal Beloit Company Profile

Regal Beloit Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electric motors, electrical motion controls, and power generation and transmission products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Power Transmission Solutions.

