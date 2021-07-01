JPMorgan Chase & Co. Acquires 111,415 Shares of Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Avanos Medical, Inc. (NYSE:AVNS) by 103.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 219,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,415 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.46% of Avanos Medical worth $9,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Avanos Medical by 161.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after purchasing an additional 16,420 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $228,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Avanos Medical by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avanos Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,922,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.14% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Avanos Medical from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st.

Shares of AVNS opened at $36.37 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of -44.90 and a beta of 0.93. Avanos Medical, Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.10 and a 1 year high of $53.61. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Avanos Medical (NYSE:AVNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Avanos Medical had a positive return on equity of 3.23% and a negative net margin of 5.38%. The company had revenue of $181.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.68 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. Avanos Medical’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Avanos Medical, Inc. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

About Avanos Medical

Avanos Medical, Inc operates as a medical technology company that focuses on delivering medical device solutions to improve patients' quality of life in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers a portfolio of chronic care products that include digestive health products, such as Mic-Key enteral feeding tubes, Corpak patient feeding solutions, and NeoMed neonatal and pediatric feeding solutions; and respiratory health products, such as closed airway suction systems and other airway management devices under the Ballard, Microcuff, and Endoclear brands.

