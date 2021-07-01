Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Camden National Co. (NASDAQ:CAC) by 31.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,942 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.38% of Camden National worth $9,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CAC. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Camden National during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden National in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden National in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Camden National in the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden National in the 1st quarter worth $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.54% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens initiated coverage on Camden National in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Camden National from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

NASDAQ:CAC opened at $47.76 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Camden National Co. has a 12 month low of $28.32 and a 12 month high of $49.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $713.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.30. Camden National had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 31.81%. The company had revenue of $47.58 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.83 million. On average, research analysts predict that Camden National Co. will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Camden National

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking products and services to consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

