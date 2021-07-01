Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. Has $20.86 Million Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 4.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 170,753 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,761 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for approximately 2.5% of Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $20,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc raised its holdings in Apple by 141.5% in the 1st quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 13,976 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Apple by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $55,155,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Apple by 324.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $4,546,000. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management grew its position in Apple by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 687,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $84,006,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Fundamental Research reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $148.12 to $144.27 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Sunday. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

AAPL opened at $136.96 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $129.07. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 7th. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total value of $16,079,572.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

