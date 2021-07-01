Front Barnett Associates LLC Sells 110,604 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Front Barnett Associates LLC reduced its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 11.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 819,288 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 110,604 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 11.1% of Front Barnett Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Front Barnett Associates LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $100,076,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 141.5% in the first quarter. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc now owns 23,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,976 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Apple by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 415,669 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $55,155,000 after buying an additional 11,807 shares during the period. Prosperity Planning Inc. boosted its position in Apple by 324.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 11,760 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after buying an additional 8,992 shares during the period. Grand Central Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter worth $4,546,000. Finally, Saratoga Research & Investment Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.4% during the first quarter. Saratoga Research & Investment Management now owns 687,726 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $84,006,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently commented on AAPL. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Apple from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, New Street Research downgraded shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.80, for a total transaction of $2,257,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 333,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,228,243.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total value of $16,832,436.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $136.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $129.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.74, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.21. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $89.14 and a 52-week high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a return on equity of 111.80% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.83%.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

