Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy Sells 20,000 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Chairman Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.35, for a total transaction of $1,307,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 7,087,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $463,168,843.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Thomas Peterffy also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 25th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.14, for a total transaction of $1,322,800.00.

On Wednesday, June 23rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.87, for a total transaction of $1,297,400.00.

On Monday, June 21st, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.67, for a total transaction of $1,273,400.00.

On Friday, June 18th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.77, for a total transaction of $1,275,400.00.

On Wednesday, June 16th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total transaction of $1,288,400.00.

On Monday, June 14th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.76, for a total transaction of $1,295,200.00.

On Friday, June 11th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total transaction of $1,306,200.00.

On Wednesday, June 9th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.89, for a total transaction of $1,337,800.00.

On Thursday, June 3rd, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.42, for a total transaction of $1,368,400.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Thomas Peterffy sold 20,000 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.16, for a total transaction of $1,343,200.00.

Shares of NASDAQ IBKR opened at $65.73 on Thursday. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.21 and a 1 year high of $80.57. The company’s 50-day moving average is $67.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 0.67.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 9.39% and a return on equity of 2.68%. The company had revenue of $893.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $622.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. Interactive Brokers Group’s quarterly revenue was up 67.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.06%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 73.7% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Interactive Brokers Group during the first quarter worth about $75,000. Finally, Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in Interactive Brokers Group by 46.7% during the first quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.76% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $73.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Interactive Brokers Group in a research report on Friday, March 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Interactive Brokers Group from $92.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Interactive Brokers Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.86.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. It specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange traded funds (ETFs). The company custodies and services accounts for hedge and mutual funds, ETFs, registered investment advisors, proprietary trading groups, introducing brokers, and individual investors.

