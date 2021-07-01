Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) Shares Down 5.5%

Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AHT)’s stock price traded down 5.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $4.79 and last traded at $4.80. 251,737 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 20,974,514 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.08.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust in a research report on Friday, March 19th.

Get Ashford Hospitality Trust alerts:

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $700.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.14 and a beta of 2.25.

Ashford Hospitality Trust (NYSE:AHT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.44) by $0.34. Ashford Hospitality Trust had a negative net margin of 155.39% and a negative return on equity of 636.46%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ashford Hospitality Trust, Inc. will post -0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Benjamin J. Md Ansell purchased 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.15 per share, with a total value of $107,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 83,215 shares in the company, valued at $178,912.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AHT. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Ashford Hospitality Trust in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Auxano Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ashford Hospitality Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. 13.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ashford Hospitality Trust Company Profile (NYSE:AHT)

Ashford Hospitality Trust is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on investing predominantly in upper upscale, full-service hotels.

Further Reading: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashford Hospitality Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.