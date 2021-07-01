Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) Stock Price Up 4.7%

Nautilus, Inc. (NYSE:NLS) rose 4.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $17.31 and last traded at $17.31. Approximately 5,645 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,541,918 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.54.

NLS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Nautilus from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 19th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective (down from $26.00) on shares of Nautilus in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Nautilus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Nautilus presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.71.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96. The company has a market capitalization of $515.21 million, a PE ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 1.63.

Nautilus (NYSE:NLS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The specialty retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $206.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.40 million. Nautilus had a return on equity of 78.20% and a net margin of 13.24%. Nautilus’s revenue was up 120.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Nautilus, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Nautilus news, VP Jay Mcgregor sold 16,964 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.19, for a total value of $308,575.16. Also, VP Jeffery Lynn Collins sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.20, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,052 shares of company stock valued at $699,453 over the last quarter. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Nautilus by 115.0% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 134,150 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after buying an additional 71,750 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Nautilus by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 111,664 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,026,000 after buying an additional 40,748 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Nautilus by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 154,688 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,806,000 after buying an additional 51,728 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Nautilus in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,003,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Nautilus by 2.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

Nautilus, Inc, a fitness solutions company, designs, develops, sources, and markets cardio and strength fitness products, and related accessories for consumer and commercial use in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Direct and Retail. It offers specialized cardio products, treadmills, ellipticals, bike products, home gyms, dumbbells, barbells, and kettlebells primarily under the Nautilus, Bowflex, Octane Fitness, Schwinn, and Universal brands, as well as fitness digital platform under the JRNY brand.

