Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.08 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Phunware, Inc. (NASDAQ:PHUN) will announce sales of $2.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Phunware’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.83 million and the highest is $2.33 million. Phunware posted sales of $2.21 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, August 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Phunware will report full year sales of $11.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.46 million to $12.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $17.06 million, with estimates ranging from $16.97 million to $17.15 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Phunware.

Phunware (NASDAQ:PHUN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02. Phunware had a negative net margin of 339.41% and a negative return on equity of 917.94%. The business had revenue of $1.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PHUN shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Phunware from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 17th. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Phunware in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 price objective for the company.

NASDAQ:PHUN opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $99.61 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 12.12. Phunware has a one year low of $0.60 and a one year high of $3.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

In other Phunware news, Director George Syllantavos sold 27,032 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.45, for a total transaction of $39,196.40. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 172,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,497.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric Manlunas sold 113,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.31, for a total transaction of $148,947.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 83,156 shares in the company, valued at $108,934.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Phunware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in Phunware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in Phunware by 118.0% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 43,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 23,303 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Phunware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Phunware during the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.08% of the company’s stock.

Phunware

Phunware, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated software platform that equips companies with the products, solutions, and services to engage, manage, and monetize their mobile application portfolios worldwide. Its products and services include cloud-based mobile software that licenses in software development kits (SDKs) form utilized inside mobile applications, such as analytics that provides data related to application use and engagement; content management that allows application admins to create and manage app content in a cloud-based portal; alerts, notifications, and messaging; marketing automation that enables location-triggered messages and workflow; advertising; and location-based services that include mapping, navigation, wayfinding, workflow, asset management, and policy enforcement.

