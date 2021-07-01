Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) Shares Up 6.1%

Shares of Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) shot up 6.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $34.91 and last traded at $34.76. 1,009 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 209,197 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.76.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price objective on Lands’ End from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th.

The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.85 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.18.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.37. The business had revenue of $321.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.20 million. Lands’ End had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 2.23%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Lands’ End, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jerome Griffith sold 8,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $306,932.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LE. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 1st quarter valued at about $338,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 46,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 13,032 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lands’ End by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 1st quarter valued at about $696,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lands’ End in the 1st quarter valued at about $587,000. Institutional investors own 41.25% of the company’s stock.

Lands’ End Company Profile (NASDAQ:LE)

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Lands' End Outfitters, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Third Party, and Retail segments.

