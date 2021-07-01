JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 83,432 Shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lessened its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies AG (NYSE:JMIA) by 22.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 280,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83,432 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Jumia Technologies were worth $9,951,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $761,000. Lake Street Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 19.4% in the first quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after buying an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $293,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 37.9% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 4,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in Jumia Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,687,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.31% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Renaissance Capital raised shares of Jumia Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Jumia Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.00.

Shares of JMIA opened at $30.33 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.99 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.30 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 4.91 and a quick ratio of 4.84. Jumia Technologies AG has a 1-year low of $5.14 and a 1-year high of $69.89.

About Jumia Technologies

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa, Portugal, Germany, and the United Arab Emirates. The company's platform consists of marketplace that connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

