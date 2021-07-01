FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) Stake Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) by 16.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.16% of FirstService worth $10,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in FirstService during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of FirstService in the first quarter valued at $210,000. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in FirstService during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FSV shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of FirstService from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James cut shares of FirstService from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and set a $180.00 price target (up from $161.00) on shares of FirstService in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FirstService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $186.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, April 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $163.00.

FirstService stock opened at $171.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $7.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.66 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. FirstService Co. has a fifty-two week low of $98.48 and a fifty-two week high of $177.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $165.73.

FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) (TSE:FSV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $711.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $671.48 million. FirstService had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 16.05%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.1825 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. FirstService’s payout ratio is currently 24.75%.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

