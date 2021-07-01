Acadian Asset Management LLC Buys Shares of 6,262 Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH)

Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRTH. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Priority Technology by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 381,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,647,000 after acquiring an additional 38,217 shares during the period. Invenomic Capital Management LP grew its position in Priority Technology by 50.7% in the fourth quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 201,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after acquiring an additional 67,783 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $756,000 after buying an additional 6,342 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Priority Technology by 213.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after buying an additional 13,095 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 31.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 4,273 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Priority Technology alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on PRTH shares. Roth Capital upped their price target on Priority Technology from $8.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Alliance Global Partners upped their price objective on shares of Priority Technology from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Priority Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of Priority Technology in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:PRTH opened at $7.64 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $516.86 million, a P/E ratio of 17.77 and a beta of 0.54. Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.25.

Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). As a group, analysts predict that Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Stephen W. Hipp acquired 45,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $6.60 per share, with a total value of $300,003.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,386 shares in the company, valued at $319,347.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Sean Kiewiet sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.12, for a total transaction of $71,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,861,659 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,255,012.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 85.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Priority Technology

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc provides merchant acquiring, integrated payment software, and commercial payment solutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Payments, Commercial Payments, and Integrated Partners. The company offers MX product suite, including MX ISO/Agent and VIMAS reseller technology systems, and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B, ACH.com, and others, which provide resellers and merchant clients a customizable set of business applications that enable business work functions and revenue performance management.

Featured Story: Trade War

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRTH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH).

Receive News & Ratings for Priority Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Priority Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.