JPMorgan Chase & Co. Sells 29,020 Shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its stake in shares of Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) by 21.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 107,013 shares of the company’s stock after selling 29,020 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in Globe Life were worth $10,341,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Globe Life during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $78,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Globe Life in the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in Globe Life in the 1st quarter worth approximately $94,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

In other Globe Life news, insider Steven John Dichiaro sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.47, for a total value of $3,134,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 47,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,739.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Larry M. Hutchison sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.22, for a total value of $1,238,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 727,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,052,500.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 205,000 shares of company stock worth $21,506,740 in the last 90 days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:GL opened at $95.25 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $102.79. Globe Life Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $69.47 and a fifty-two week high of $108.22. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.12). Globe Life had a net margin of 15.29% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Globe Life from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Globe Life from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.80.

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

