New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 6,100 Shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Luna Innovations Incorporated (NASDAQ:LUNA) by 33.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 24,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Luna Innovations were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LUNA. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth about $6,125,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth about $4,853,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Luna Innovations during the first quarter worth about $1,469,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Luna Innovations by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 622,050 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $6,146,000 after buying an additional 67,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Luna Innovations by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,998,151 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $19,741,000 after buying an additional 50,925 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.73% of the company’s stock.

LUNA opened at $10.83 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.83. Luna Innovations Incorporated has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $13.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The stock has a market cap of $340.27 million, a PE ratio of 83.31 and a beta of 1.04.

Luna Innovations (NASDAQ:LUNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by ($0.02). Luna Innovations had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 4.45%. The firm had revenue of $26.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.41 million. Research analysts expect that Luna Innovations Incorporated will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LUNA shares. B. Riley boosted their target price on Luna Innovations from $12.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Luna Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Luna Innovations Company Profile

Luna Innovations Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets fiber optic test, measurement, and control products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Lightwave and Luna Labs. The Lightwave segment offers test and measurement products, which include optical vector analyzer, optical backscatter reflectometers, and the Phoenix family of tunable lasers; and Hyperion sensing solution that enable full-spectrum data acquisition and flexible peak detect algorithms of fiber-bragg grating (FBG), long period FBGs and fabry-perot sensors with low-latency access to data for closed loop feedback applications.

