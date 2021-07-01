New York State Common Retirement Fund Acquires 1,800 Shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of CorMedix Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) by 8.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in CorMedix were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CRMD. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in CorMedix by 294.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,843 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,363 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CorMedix during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of CorMedix by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 19,434 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the first quarter worth about $146,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of CorMedix in the fourth quarter worth about $195,000. 28.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other CorMedix news, Director Myron Kaplan bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.03 per share, for a total transaction of $90,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,155.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on CorMedix from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.38.

CRMD opened at $6.86 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.15 and a beta of 2.34. CorMedix Inc. has a 12 month low of $3.86 and a 12 month high of $18.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.09.

CorMedix (NYSEAMERICAN:CRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.06 million. CorMedix had a negative return on equity of 53.38% and a negative net margin of 9,363.64%. Equities research analysts expect that CorMedix Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

CorMedix, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical and medical device company. The firm seeks to license, develop and commercialize prophylactic and therapeutic products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and inflammatory diseases. It is developing its product Neutrolin, a novel, non-antibiotic antimicrobial solution designed to prevent costly and dangerous bloodstream infections associated with the use of central venous catheters.

