Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stock Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Northern Trust Corp cut its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 474,791 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 30,963 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $44,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 107.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,943 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,000 after buying an additional 2,561 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 11,563 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 57.1% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,308 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 3,384 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 719,771 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,357,000 after purchasing an additional 13,135 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Dycom Industries by 11,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 482 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

DY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on shares of Dycom Industries in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $72.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Dycom Industries from $80.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price objective on Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.50.

In related news, Director Patricia Higgins sold 3,616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.11, for a total transaction of $340,301.76. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 39,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,717,909.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 4.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE DY opened at $74.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $83.91. The company has a market cap of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.49 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.44, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.37 and a fifty-two week high of $101.16.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The construction company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $727.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $763.96 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Dycom Industries

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

