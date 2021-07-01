South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Shares of South Plains Financial stock opened at $23.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $417.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.86. South Plains Financial has a 12 month low of $11.52 and a 12 month high of $25.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.26.

South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 21.83%. The company had revenue of $56.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.50 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that South Plains Financial will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in South Plains Financial by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 14,605 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 27,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 290.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 220.2% in the first quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 207,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,707,000 after acquiring an additional 142,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in South Plains Financial by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 113,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 5,747 shares in the last quarter. 23.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About South Plains Financial

South Plains Financial, Inc operates as a bank holding company for City Bank that provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Insurance. It offers deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, interest-bearing products, savings accounts, and certificate of deposits.

