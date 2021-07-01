Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:POAI opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.93. Predictive Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13.
Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 79.64% and a negative net margin of 2,039.09%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter.
About Predictive Oncology
Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Helomics, Soluble, and Skyline. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.
