Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $5.00 target price on the medical instruments supplier’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:POAI opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $65.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.93. Predictive Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $2.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.13.

Predictive Oncology (NASDAQ:POAI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). Predictive Oncology had a negative return on equity of 79.64% and a negative net margin of 2,039.09%. The business had revenue of $0.28 million for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Maryland Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Predictive Oncology in the first quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Predictive Oncology by 343.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,289 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 52,112 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Predictive Oncology during the first quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors own 7.73% of the company’s stock.

Predictive Oncology Inc provides various healthcare products and services primarily in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Helomics, Soluble, and Skyline. The company manufactures environmentally conscious systems for the collection and disposal of infectious fluids that result from surgical procedures and post-operative care.

